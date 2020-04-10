Some Of John Abraham’s Best Comedy Scenes That Will Leave You ROFL

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and enjoys a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.

John Abraham has given the industry many super-hit movies, including Taxi No. 9211, Kabul Express, Salaam-e-Ishq, New York, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Café, and many more. John Abraham is known for playing versatile characters with the same dedication. John is great at doing both, serious and comedy roles. Here are the best comedy scenes of John Abraham till date-

John Abraham’s best comedy scenes to date

Garam Masala climax scene

John Abraham played the lead character in Priyadarshan’s Garam Masala (2005). The film also had Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a tale of two flirts who constantly flirt with women despite one of them being engaged. Chaos ensues when the fiancé finds out that her to-be groom is cheating on her. The climax scene of this film is one of John Abraham’s funniest scenes to date.

Desi Boyz: John and Deepika’s first meet

John Abraham played the lead character in Rohit Dhawan’s Desi Boyz (2011). The film cast also had Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around two friends who lose their jobs, then part bitterly after they get exposed as male strippers. The scene where John Abraham sees Deepika Padukone for the first time in the film and tries to impress her is a very funny scene and one of the highlights of the movie.

Housefull 2 John Abraham fighting with a snake

John Abraham played the lead character in Sajid Khan’s Housefull 2 (2012). The film also had Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zareen Khan, and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around four men who help each other to fool their prospective fathers-in-law creating a cascade of confusion and mayhem. The scene in the film where John Abraham tries to act over smart in order to impress Jacqueline Fernandez but ends up in an inappropriate fight with a snake is one of the best comedy scenes of John Abraham in his entire career.

