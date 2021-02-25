Sonakshi Sinha Says ‘filmy Feels Make Good Reels’ As She Recreates 'ZNMD’s' Hit Song

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram on February 25 and dropped a reel from a beautiful location. Sinha mentioned that “filmy feels make for good reels”. She danced to the tunes of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif’s famous song titled Sooraj Ki Bahoon Mein from the hit movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Looked like Sinha was shooting for Reema Kagti's upcoming series Fallen, as she was spotted a simple salwar kameez with her hair left naturally open. The show also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Vijay Varma.

Sonakshi shows off her 'filmy feels'

As soon as the actor’s video was up on the internet, her followers rushed to flood the comments section with love and hearts. Vaani Kapoor was one of the firsts to like this video. Earlier, the Dabangg 3 actor posted a collage of herself in which she made quirky gestures. The pictures were taken in the same location amid the greenery. She penned an amusing caption that read, “All my personalities decided to come out and play today”. Sonakshi sported an all-black athleisure and complimented her look with white flip-flops.

The upcoming series Fallen will be released on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime. As reported by Firstpost, Gulshan said that series is a crime thriller surrounding a bunch of cops from the interiors of Rajasthan. He added that it was his childhood fantasy of playing an onscreen cop and that the entire cast had prepared for nearly two months before the filming process began. Earlier, a video of Sonakshi and Gulshan while playing badminton was shared by the former on Instagram. Sonakshi was pretty good at making an excuse. She wrote that badminton is such a good sport but sometimes when there's too much wind, it all turns haywire.

Sinha also has the upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India in the pipeline. In it, she will be seen opposite stars like Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk, among others. Helmed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the flick is set to release on Disney+Hotstar.

