Kiara Advani Wishes 'Kabir Singh' Co-star Shahid Kapoor On His B'day, Shares BTS Clip

As Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on February 25, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram and wished her Kabir Singh co-star on Thursday morning. Kiara dropped an adorable clip of Shahid which was presumably taken while they promoted the movie. Sharing the same, she went on to pen a note for him which read, "Happppiest Birthday SK!". The duo teamed up for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial in 2019 which garnered massive attention from fans.

Kiara wishes Shahid on his birthday

Apart from Kiara, brother Ishaan Khatter also penned an adorable wish on Shahid Kapoor's birthday. Khatter shared a “then and now” picture of them together. While the first one was their childhood pic, the second one was from one of their latest shoots. In the old picture, Shahid was seen holding baby Ishaan in his arms.

"Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade Bhai. Happy birthday," Ishaan wrote in his caption. This is not the first time when the Khaali Peeli actor posted pics with Kapoor. Earlier, he also shared glimpses from their bike ride and gave a sneak-peek into their trip as well. Before Shahid and Kiara's movie Kabir Singh was about to release, Ishaan had posted a picture of the duo and had dropped a heart in the caption.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The songs from the movie like Pehla Pyaar, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Kaise Hua, among others, have become immensely popular. The movie was the remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2017 directorial, Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have several movies in the pipeline. The former will be seen in the upcoming outing titled Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. In this sports drama, Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Meanwhile, Kiara has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.

