John Abraham With Aisha Sharma Or John With Mrunal Thakur: Who Had Better Chemistry?

John Abraham is one of the biggest names in Bollywood currently. The stellar actor has not only cemented his place in the Hindi Film Industry as a bankable star but, as a successful producer as well. His last few releases turned out to be commercial successes at the box-office.

An astonishing coincidence is that the Dhoom actor shared screen space with two new-age actors for the first time namely Aisha Sharma and Mrunal Thakur in the recent past. Both these Bollywood divas shared great screen-chemistry with John. However, with which actress John Abraham's screen chemistry was more appreciated by the audience is something you can figure out easily, based on these facts. Have a look-

John Abraham looks better with Aisha Sharma or Mrunal Thakur?

John Abraham with Aisha Sharma

John Abraham and Aisha Sharma played a romantic couple in Milap Milan Zaveri's Satyamev Jayate. The revenge -action drama flick was a hit at the box-office. With Satyamev Jayate, Bollywood actress Neha Sharma's sister, Aisha Sharma made her dream debut in B-town. Aisha Sharma not only looked gorgeous in the movie, but her performance too was highly lauded in the Action-Vigilante movie by the viewers.

This Aisha Sharma and John Abraham starrer minted ₹108 crores whereas it was made on a decent budget of ₹45 crores, thus it not over only covered it expenses but crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Box-office. Songs of Satyamev Jayate like Dilbar, Tere Jaisa, and Paniyon Sa were smashing hits. With 5.7/10IMDb ratings and a high percentage of 90% Google users liking the movie, Satyamev Jayate stands tall in John Abraham's hit movies list.

John Abraham with Mrunal Thakur

Coming to Mrunal Thakur, this talented actor had a fabulous 2019, with two back to back commercial successes at the BO, first Super 30 and then Batla House. John Abraham's much-anticipated Batla House was an exceptional film. It was helmed by celebrated Kal Ho Na Ho fame filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. John and Mrunal Thakur played an estranged married couple in the film.

This reel-Jodi gave breathtaking performances in the thriller-action movie. Made at a budget of ‎₹47 crores, Batla House too similar to Satyamev Jayte crossed ₹100 crore mark, and its overall collection was ₹141.5 crores at the box-office window.

With 7.2/10IMDb ratings and 93% Google users liking the movie, this Mrunal and John starrer was much-loved by viewers. Hence as per figures and facts, it is evident that the audiences loved Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham's screen chemistry more in comparison to John and Aisha Sharma's on the silver-screen.

