John Abraham's Action Movies Ranked From Best To Worst By IMDb

John Abraham made his acting debut as a romantic hero in Jism (2003) opposite Bipasha Basu. Since then, he has worked in several romantic movies but is now well-known for his action films. He is idolized by many for his physique and has received praises for his performances in action movies. Read to know about John’s best to worst action films, according to IMDb.

John Abraham’s best to worst action movies

Madras Cafe

John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Rashi Khanna and Leena Paul star in Madras Cafe. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, it is a political action thriller film. This 2013 film is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s India. It follows an Indian intelligence agent's journey to a war-torn coastal island to break a persistent rebel group and he then meets a passionate journalist. The film received positive reviews and did an average business at the box office. Madras Cafe has an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10.

Rocky Handsome

Released in 2016, Rocky Handsome stars John Abraham as the lead with Diya Chalwad, Nishikant Kamat, Sharad Kelkar and Shruti Hassan. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it is an action thriller film. A reclusive pawn shop owner sets his sights on revenge when vicious gangsters kidnap his drug-addicted neighbour's young daughter. Rocky Handsome is an adaptation of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.8/ 10.

Dishoom

Dishoom stars Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Dev. It is a buddy cop action comedy directed by Rohit Dhawan. When India's top batsman goes missing in the Middle East, two mismatched cops must team up for a 36-hour manhunt before the cricket final. Dishoom received mixed reviews from the audiences but turned out as a commercial success at the box office. The film has a 5.1 rating out of 10 on IMDb.

Lakeer –Forbidden Lines

Choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan made his directorial debut with Lakeer –Forbidden Lines. It stars Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, John Abraham, and Sohail Khan in the lead roles, while Nauheed Cyrusi and Apoorva Agnihotri play supporting roles. It is a romantic action film released in 2004. Karan's (Sohail) love for Bindiya (Nauheed) turns into a deadly obsession after he learns that she is in love with her fellow classmate Saahil (John). Even after having an ensemble cast, the film tanked at the box office. Lakeer has an IMDb rating of 4.4 /10.

