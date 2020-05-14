John Abraham Is All About 'grit And Determination' In THESE Action Scenes From His Films

John Abraham is one of the best actors and producers in the film industry. John Abraham has successfully completed almost two decades in Bollywood and has also created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience with a huge fan-base. Apart from acting, the actor is also known for his fitness and workout. His Instagram is full of his rigorous training pictures and videos. John Abraham has successfully managed to create an image of a super hit "action hero" in the heart of the audiences. Below, we have compiled some of the best action sequences from his films-

John Abraham’s best action and fight scenes from his films-

Race 2

This is one of the best scenes from John Abraham’s action film Race 2. This is the scene where John Abraham decides to fight again, and he flaunts his amazing body in the ring. John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jacqueline Fernandez played the lead roles in the second installation of the Race franchise. The movie was hit and garnered a lot of fame and attention of the audience for the crime-drama genre of the film. The action-packed flick intrigued the viewers for its storyline and catchy songs.

Force

This is one of the best action scenes of John from the hit film Force. John Abraham and Vidyut Jamwal’s deadly action and fight scene will leave you feeling amazed. John Abraham is seen shirtless in this fight and shows his amazing boxing skills. Force film was helmed by Nishikanth Kamath, produced by Vipul Amrutlal and penned by Ritesh Shah. The cast of the film included John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza, Raj Babbar, and Mohnish Behl.

Rocky Handsome

John Abraham’s deadly action scene from the film Rocky Handsome is a treat for all action fans. This fighting style portrayed by John Abraham in the film Rocky Handsome with that knife is called "silat", which is an Indonesian martial art. Rocky Handsome stars John Abraham and Diya Chalwad in the lead roles while Shruti Haasan, Nishikant Kamat and Sharad Kelkar appear in the supporting roles. The film was helmed by Nishikanth Kamath and released in the year 2016. Watch this amazing fight scene of John Abraham from the film Rocky Handsome.

