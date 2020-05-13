John Abraham's Movies Songs Crooned By The Popular Singer KK; Here's Our Top Picks

John Abraham is one of the best actors and producers in the film industry. He has successfully completed almost two decades in Bollywood and has also created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience with a huge fan-base. It is observed that several songs of John Abraham’s movies are sung by the singer KK. So, here's our top pick of popular songs featuring the actor, have a look at the list.

John Abraham movie’s songs which are sung by the famous singer KK

Dil Mein Hulchul

The song, Dil Mein Hulchul is from the film, Elaan. Two popular singers, K.K and Sunidhi Chauhan gave their melodious voice to this song. The music is given by Anu Malik and the song is penned by Sameer.

In 2005, John Abraham was cast in Vikram Bhatt's Elaan that worked really well. Apart from John Abraham, the movie also starred Rahul Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Mithun Chakraborty, Lara Dutta, Ameesha Patel and others in lead roles. This movie marked Mithun Chakraborty portraying the role of villain after almost 10 years. Watch this video song here-

Hai Junoon

Hai Junoon is a song of friendship from the film, New York. This song is sung by KK and the music is given by Pritam. The song ‘Hai Junoon’ is penned by Sandeep Shrivastava, from the film New York which stars John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Irrfan Khan. The film was helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Aditya Chopra in the year 2009. Watch this amazing song by KK here-

Kabhi Khushboo

This song, Kabhi Khushboo from the film Saaya was sung by the popular singer KK. The star cast of the film comprises of John Abraham and Tara Sharma in the lead roles. The music director of the song is Anu Malik and the lyrics of the song are penned by Sayeed Quadri under the music label of T-Series.

Saaya was a 2003 drama thriller helmed by Anurag Basu. The story of the film revolves around the two doctors, Akash and Maya, who are happily married and expecting a baby. But, things change and their lives take a turn when Maya's bus crashes and she is believed to be dead. Have a look at this video here-

