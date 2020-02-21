John Abraham's Family And Everything About His Career That You Need To Know

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, he has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and enjoys a huge fan-base. Read ahead to know details about his family and early life-

John Abraham’s family and early life

John Abraham comes from a family of mixed religious and ethnic heritage. His father is a Malayali Protestant Syrian Christian from Kerala and his mother is an Irani with roots in Gujarat. He has a younger brother, Alan Abraham. John Abraham's Zoroastrian name is Farhan Abraham, but he was baptized with the name John Abraham. He considers himself a spiritual person, but does not follow any particular religion.

The actor is married to Priya Runchal, who is an NRI financial analyst and investment banker from the United States. John met her in Mumbai in December 2010, and the two fell in love. They tied the knot on January 3, 2014, and had a huge celebration in Los Angeles.

The Dhoom actor grew up in Mumbai and studied at a posh educational university, Bombay Scottish School, in Mahim, Mumbai. He attended Jai Hind College, University of Mumbai. The actor even has an MBA degree from the Mumbai Educational Trust. John is really fond of reading books.

John Abraham’s career

John Abraham started his career as a model, at a very young age. He made his first appearance through a Punjabi music video by the singer Jazzy B. He later modelled in Hong Kong, London and New York City, and appeared in a number of commercial advertisements and other music videos for singers including Pankaj Udhas, Hans Raj Hans and Babul Supriyo.

To improve his acting skills, Abraham joined the Kishore Namit Kapoor acting school and completed an acting course while juggling in between modelling assignments.

He made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film. John portrayed the role of Kabir Lal, a poor, alcoholic and wayward lawyer who falls in love with Sonia Khanna (played by Bipasha Basu), a wife of a travelling millionaire, who plots to kill her own husband. The film met with mixed reviews.

John Abraham has given the industry many super-hit movies, including Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Kabul Express, Salaam-e-Ishq, New York, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Café, and many more. In 2012, John Abraham debuted as a producer with the film Vicky Donor that featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor and Yami Gautam in lead roles. John also appeared in an item number for the film. It opened to a positive response and turned out to be a critical and commercial success. His second production, Madras Cafe, opened to an overwhelming response from the critics too.

