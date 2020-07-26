John Abraham's Light Hearted Tracks That Will Put A Smile On Your Face, Top 5 Picks

John Abraham has been a part of several movies, which managed not only to rule the box-office but also people's hearts as well. His comedy films have always been able to tickle viewer's funny bones and made them smile. A major highlight of all Abraham's movies is its fun-filled soundtracks. Focussing on the same, let's take a look at the list of some popular light-hearted John Abraham's songs that will put a smile on your face.

John Abraham's Songs That Will Put A Smile On Your Face

1. Jaane Kyun

Jaane Kyun from John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana is fun banter song which focuses on the camaraderie of three main characters in the film. A light-hearted track happy track for friends with a feel-good vibe attached to it. Sung beautifully by Vishal Dadlani, penned with enticing lyrics by Anvita Dutt.

2. Jhak Maar Ke

Sung by celebrated artist Neeraj Shridhar and Harshdeep Kaur, Jhak Maar Ke is a happy-go-lucky love track. Featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in bittersweet Nok-Jhok. John's funny antics in Jhak Maar Ke from Desi Boyz makes it highly entertaining. Jhak Maar Ke is a super-cute track which is all heart. You can also see a plethora of international dancers doing some unmissable moves in the background. Jhak Maar Ke focuses on the chemistry of John and Deepika's characters in the Rohit Dhawan film.

3. Hai Junoon

When talking about John Abraham's songs with a happy vibe, there's no way we miss out on Hai Junoon from Kabir Khan's New York. Hai Junoon is picturized on Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and John Abraham in the most endearing fashion. It has playback by blessed singer KK and music by Pritam. A soft track with mesmerising beats aiming to showcase the friendship of the three characters in the film.

4. Welcome Back Title Track

The chorus of this particular John Abraham's song is the soul of the track. With foot-tapping music and catchy lyrics Welcome Back title track is must-listen from the comedy film. Sung by popular singer Mika Singh, filmed on Shruti Hassan and John is a cool-fun track that you must add to your happy playlist.

5. Tum Par Hum Hai Atke

The latest to join the list of John Abraham's celebratory songs is Tum Par Hum Hai Atke from Pagalpanti. It is a remixed version of the famous 90s track under the same title. The Dhoom actor performed like a dream in this track. His chemistry with Illeana is adorable in this chartbuster track by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar. Tum Par Hum Hai Atke is a nothing short of a visual treat.

On the work front, the dapper actor who will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta' highly anticipated project Mumbai Saga. It is a gangster drama film also featuring Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. Mumbai Saga was recently in the news due to the cancellation of its Hyderabad shooting schedule because of the COVID-19 havoc. The makers have decided to resume shooting in Mumbai, rather than other cities now.

