John Abraham’s Wife Priya Runchal Shares An Unseen Throwback Family Photo; See Here

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, several challenges and activities are trending on social media. Among these is the trend that has caught on the most is the throwback trend. Recently, John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal took to her official social media handle and participate in the throwback trend . Read on to know more about the throwback photo shared about Abraham's wife:

John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares unseen family photos

On April 13, 2020, Priya Runchal posted a throwback photo that featured her and the Abraham family. The photo featured six members from the Abraham family. It was captioned as, "Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding @nb4815 #love." Here is the photo by John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal:

READ | Anil Kapoor Speaks Of 'Challenges And Changes', Says, "You Are Your Own Motivation!"



READ | Bunty And Jojo Have A Fun Banter 'Sacred Games' Style Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

For the unversed, John Abraham and Priya Runchal tied the knot on January 3, 2014. She is an NRI financial analyst and investment banker from the US. Reports state that the couple celebrated their marriage in the city of Los Angeles. On the work front, the Force actor was last seen in Pagalpanti, playing the role of an unlucky guy named Raj Kishor. In the film, his character is known for attracting bad luck, which effortlessly follows wherever he goes.

READ | Extraction Actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal Talks About FAKE Endgame Spoilers By Chris Hemsworth

John Abraham will be next seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, which is set to release on Gandhi Jayanti if the shooting of the film begins in May. Director Milap Zaveri has said that he has also come up with the theme for part three of Satyameva Jayate. Fans are very excited about the release of the film.

READ | Hrithik Roshan Shares Father Rakesh Roshan's Workout Video, Says 'he Is An Inspiration'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.