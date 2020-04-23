John Abraham's Taxi No. 9 2 11: Interesting Trivia About The Film

John Abraham has maintained his stardom since making his debut with 2003 movie Jism alongside Bipasha Basu. In 2006, John Abraham was cast in Milan Luthria's Taxi No. 9 2 11. Apart from John Abraham, the movie also starred Nana Patekar, Sonali Kulkarni, Shivaji Satyam, Sameera Reddy among others in lead roles. Read on to find out some trivial facts about the film, Taxi No. 9 2 11 according to IMDb.

Read Also: Flashback: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Kind Words For Veteran Actor Rekha, Read On

Lesser-known facts about John Abraham starrer Taxi No. 9 2 11

Taxi No. 9 2 11 is a remake of Hollywood film Changing Lanes. The Hollywood film starred Ben Affleck and Samuel L Jackson who were replaced by John Abraham and Nana Patekar respectively.

While shooting a particular action scene, John Abraham’s mother thought he was being attacked for real. The filming had to be paused as John Abraham calmed his mother and reassured her that it was just a film shoot.

Taxi No. 9 2 11 was able to attract both critic’s approval as well as the audiences’ with its new concept and thrill.

Shefali Shah was initially approached for the role Sunita but later got replaced by Sonali Kulkarni.

This was the first-ever movie where Bappi Lahiri sang a song and someone else who composed the music.

Taxi No. 9 2 11 was remade in Telugu as Game and starred Mohan Babu and Vishnu Babu.

Taxi No. 9 2 11 was also remade in Tamil as TN 07 AL 4777 starring Pasupathy, Ajmal Ameer and Simran Bagga.

The contact number given out by Raghav in the movie is originally owned by a girl who ended up getting many calls after the release of Taxi No. 9 2 11.

Sonali Kulkarni made comeback with this Hindi movie as she was last seen in 2003 film, Danav.

Priyanka Chopra made a cameo appearance in the movie, Taxi No. 9 2 11.

This is the only movie where Nana Patekar and Sanjay Dutt worked together. Though they did not share screen-space Nana Patekar was an actor and Sanjay Dutt narrated the whole movie.

Read Also: Kangana Ranaut's Movie 'Gangster' Has Interesting Facts That Fans Should Know; Read

Check out the trailer of John Abraham starrer Taxi No. 9 2 11 here below.

Read Also: Salman Khan's Movie 'Race 3' Has Many Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

Read Also: Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 2' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.