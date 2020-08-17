John's 'Pagalpanti' Producer Anand Pandit Speaks On Finding New Script For The Actor

Over the years, Anand Pandit has backed several hit films that have been loved by fans. He had a hat-trick of successive blockbuster hits with the actor John Abram. The three successful movies which he backed and which starred John are Satyameva Jayate, Batla House and Pagalpanti. After this, the producer recently revealed that he is looking for a script of his next superhit film with the actor. Here is what he had to say.

Anand Pandi on making films with John in the lead role

In a PR statement, the producer revealed that it is not easy to get the right story for an actor of John's calibre. He said that he is looking for a story that matches John's personality. He is working on a larger than life story which is relatable at the same time. audience has certain expectations from John and the story needs to do justice. He said he is searching for the right script.

Anand Pandit then added that "John has successfully managed to forge his own audience over the past few years. His films resonate with a certain genre of action and storytelling that audiences love. Pure entertainment. And above all his sincerity and dedication makes it a pleasure to work with him".

If we go by the films Anand Pandit makes, he is known to be a filmmaker who is ahead of the curve in the Hindi film industry. The statement also revealed that the filmmaker has started his career with is a realty company named the Lotus Group which makes apartment buildings. From there to Anand Pandit Motion Pictures Pictures, he has successfully made profitable ventures for his business.

Anand Pandit's has had a very successful run at the box office. Last year, he released 9 films under his banner. The list of films includes several big as well as small budget film. Some of his biggest hits are Total Dhamal, Satyamev Jayate, PM Narendra Modi, Batla House, Baazaar, and Section 375. Anand's next Bollywood endeavours include a couple of films. One of those films is Chehre that will star Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be producing The Big Bull that stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

(quotes from Anand Pandit PR Team)

