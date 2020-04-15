Kangana Ranaut's Movie 'Gangster' Has Interesting Facts That Fans Should Know; Read

Kangana made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu’s 2006 movie Gangster. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie also featured Shiney Ahuja, Emraan Hashmi and others in lead roles. The movie went on to be a big hit amongst audiences. Take a look at some of the unknown trivia involving Kangana Ranaut’s movie Gangster according to IMDB.

Read Also: Amid Lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'little Personal Detail' About Timings Of His Baths

Trivia from Kangana Ranaut’s movie Gangster according to IMDb

Famous Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhter was offered the role first but he rejected it.

Apparently Anurag Basu read the script to Kangana Ranaut in a hotel where he found her.

Mallika Sherawat was approached first for the role but she charged a high fee so the makers decided to launch a new face.

Before starting to shoot, Mahesh Bhatt initially felt Kangana Ranaut is too young for the role of Simran.

The climax scene of Gangster was inspired by the end scene of Hollywood film Gladiator.

The movie is speculated to be inspired from the life of a real-life gangster Abu Salim and his affair with Bollywood actress Monica Bedi. But the makers denied all such accusations.

Irrfan Khan was the first choice for Shiney Ahuja’s character.

The makers of Gangster was so impressed with Kangana Ranaut that they cast her in Woh Lamhe too.

John Abraham and Sanjay Dutt were initially considered for the lead roles.

Due to budget deficiency, the makers could not afford to hire a cook so everyone on the sets took turns and cooked.

The film was put on hold for some time as the director was diagnosed with Leukaemia and the makers had to wait for his recovery.

The song Ya Ali was inspired by the song Ya Ghali composed by a Kuwait based band named Guitara.

This movie was the first major hit in Shiney Ahuja’s career.

Kailash Kher was initially approached for the song Ya Ali but was later replaced by Zubin Garg.

Read Also: Ajay Devgn's Movie Memes Apt For Lockdown Situation Right Now

Check out the trailer of the movie:

Read Also: Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Is Stuck In Panchgani Bungalow Due To Lockdown

Read Also: Lockdown Extended: Bollywood Celebrities Back Move, Some Love 'Star Wars' Reference

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.