Kriti Sanon's Instagram Account Is Fun And Quirky & Here's Why You Should Follow Her

One of the most promising actors of recent times, Kriti Sanon has managed to impress the audiences with her film choices and fine performances. Kriti Sanon has starred in movies like Luka Chuppi, Heropanti, Housefull 4, Panipat, Raabta and many more that has garnered a huge fan-base for her.

The extremely beautiful actor is an avid fashion enthusiast and fitness freak and her Instagram account is proof of that. Read on to know why Kriti Sanon should be followed on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon is one celebrity you should follow on Instagram & here's why

Kriti Sanon is a highly popular Indian actor who has over 31 million followers on her Instagram page. The Panipat actor is very active on social media and likes to keep her fans updated about her life. Kriti Sanon's Instagram is filled with her pictures with her family, some cool BTS videos and pictures from her movies.

Kriti Sanon looks breathtaking in the above photos. Her Instagram account is filled with such gorgeous pictures of the actor. In the first image, Kriti can be seen flaunting an all-black attire with messy hair and in the second photo, she looks chic in her white shirt.

Kriti Sanon likes to stay connected with her fans during this difficult lockdown period. In the first video and picture, she urges her fans to stay healthy during such troubled times and look after their eating habits as it will make the immune system strong. The actor's second image is to encourage fans to embrace yoga and stay fit at home.

She is extremely close to her family and the above picture proves that. She is also very supportive of her sister, Nupur Sanon's musical career and keeps endorsing her talents on her Instagram page. The video above is to celebrate Nupur Sanon's song reaching 5 million views.

Another main reason to follow Kriti Sanon's Instagram is that she constantly shares BTS pictures from her movie sets. The above pictures are from her upcoming movie, Mimi's sets. The pictures feature her costars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and director Laxman Utekar amongst others.

