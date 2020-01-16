John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber To Come To The Ring After Their Instagram Banter

John Cena posted a picture of Justin Bieber on his Instagram, which started a fun banter. Justin Bieber is one of the most celebrated singers in the world. He recently took to his Instagram to share an edited picture of John Cena as a reply to John's post. In it, he is seen pouncing on the WWE star John Cena. The original post gathered a lot of laughs, but the WWE star took it to the next level.

John Cena has made his move to Hollywood to entertain his fans. He was seen on a talk show with ET Online where he was promoting the film Dolittle and talking about other things he will be seen in. While doing this, the host asked John about the post that Justin Bieber made. John Cena invited Justin for a one-on-one fight. Here is the post that Justin Bieber made and how John Cena replied to him.

John Cena challenges Justin Bieber to the ring

As we can see in the post, Justin is seen leaping John while John is seen lying in the ring. In the picture, we can also see a fan holding a board which reads ‘What do you mean?’ The line which is seen on the board is one of Justin Bieber’s songs.

John expressed that if Justin wants to fight with John Cena, he should come to the ring and do a month worth of leg days with it. John also added that when he is done, he will hand it back to Justin Bieber so that he can walk like Justin Bieb-dashian. After this, John ended his trash talk by saying that Justin would not want to fight with him and used an alteration of his signature line 'You can't see me!!' John then turned his charm back on and said that he had blacked out for a minute. Here is the post made by John Cena.

Watch John Cena's interview here:

Image courtesy: John Cena Facebook

