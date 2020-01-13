John Cena Gets Support From Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch At The Premiere Of 'Dolittle'

WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch showed their support to their WWE colleague and Hollywood star John Cena by visiting the premiere of Dolittle at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. WWE star John Cena voices a polar bear named Yoshi in this movie. The other stars in the movie are Robert Downey Jr., Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Selena Gomez, Ralph Fiennes, and Octavia Spencer.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar, John Cena And Roman Reigns Lead WWE's Highest Base Salaries In 2019

Great to join together the magic of cinema and the magic of @WWE together today at the #DolittleMovie premiere. U can C it in theaters THIS Friday! @RobertDowneyJr @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/8gldSVzlMq — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 11, 2020

Also Read | John Cena Opens Up On WWE Future And End Of His 15 Year-long PPV Streak In 2019

John Cena took to Twitter to thank his WWE colleagues for coming to the Dolittle premiere. He wrote that it was great to join the magic of cinema and the magic of WWE together at the Dolitte movie premiere.

Meanwhile, WWE RAW superstar Becky Lynch replied that she just made up for John Cena’s help. She wrote that it was her pleasure to support John Cena as he did the same on WWE SmackDown in January 2019.

Also Read | WWE: Carmella Opens Up About Alleged Relationship With John Cena On New WWE Show

Last January you came and supported me, it was my pleasure to do the same. Thank you, John. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 11, 2020

Also Read | Kurt Angle Wanted A Clash With Hollywood Star John Cena At WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins also posted a few pictures from the Dolittle premiere on Instagram. The WWE RAW superstar congratulated John Cena, Becky Lynch, and himself with the caption. Seth Rollins congratulated John Cena for his tremendous premiere.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Opens Up On Former 'The Shield' Partner Dean Ambrose's WWE Exit

Also Read | Seth Rollins Reveals The Day He Kissed His Wife Becky Lynch For The First Time

Meanwhile, he also praised his fiancée Becky Lynch and said that she looks incredible.

Also Read | WWE: Seth Rollins To Becky Lynch, 5 Breakout Superstars Of The Decade

John Cena and Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown in Jan 2019

Image credits: Seth Rollins Instagram