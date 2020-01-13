Brock Lesnar, John Cena And Roman Reigns Lead WWE's Highest Base Salaries In 2019

Brock Lesnar may be just a part-timer on WWE. He'll be making a few appearances here and there. But he has no problem drawing a fat paycheck from the company. According to reports, the WWE Champion has a base salary of $12 million. It is the highest among all the superstars on the WWE roster.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Will Enter At No. 1 During Royal Rumble, Says He'll Beat 29 Other Superstars

Brock Lesnar still has the star value that would encourage any brand, including AEW, to offer any amount of money to draw him to their roster. The Beast was expected to quit WWE after Wrestlemania in 2018, but he has since been signing part-time contracts. The second-highest-paid wrestler is John Cena, another part-timer on the WWE roster. He draws a base salary of $8.5 million. It should be noted that Cena has not competed in a pay per view match for at least two years.

Also Read | WWE Throwback: When Brock Lesnar And Big Show Broke The Ring On WWE SmackDown In 2003

His last appearance on WWE was as Doctor of Thuganomics in WrestleMania 35. That appearance is still talked about and has more than 4.8 million views on YouTube. Recently, John Cena indicated that he might take part in a match in WrestleMania 36. John Cena said that he is waiting for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to tell him what to do.

WWE superstars' earnings

Other WWE stars raking in big moolah are Roman Reigns earning $5 million, Randy Orton making $4.5 million and AJ Styles who earns $3.5 million. Interestingly, the newly crowned heel of WWE Seth Rollins’ base salary is $3 million. It is less than that of AJ Styles and Randy Orton. However, with new contracts to be signed, Seth Rollins is expected to make financial gains.

The Undertaker, another legend of WWE and a top draw, makes a base salary of $2.5 million. In the women’s division, Ronda Rousey (who is on a hiatus) makes a base salary of $1.5 million. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair earns $550,000 and Becky Lynch’s base salary is around $250,000.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Set To Return On RAW After Declaring His Involvement In Royal Rumble Match

Also Read | Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns Among Stars Confirmed For Men's Royal Rumble