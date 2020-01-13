WWE Royal Rumble: From Winners To Losers At WrestleMania Ft John Cena, Randy Orton

It’s almost time for Royal Rumble. The first WWE PPV of this year is almost here and fans are excited. We all are aware of the fact that a Royal Rumble victory helps secure a title shot at the main event of WrestleMania. However, one needs to surpass 30 WWE Superstars to achieve that milestone. There have a been a lot of instances where WWE Superstars managed to win the Royal Rumble but failed to capitalize on their opportunity at the main event of WrestleMania. Let us take a look at such instances.

WWE: When Superstars failed to win at WrestleMania, after winning the Royal Rumble

John Cena (2008)

The 16-time World champion stunned the entire WWE universe by making a surprise return at the Royal Rumble in 2008. John Cena notched the victory by eliminating Triple H in one of the biggest nights of his WWE career. However, he failed to capitalize on his Royal Rumble victory at WrestleMania. Cena did not want to wait until WrestleMania and demanded to face the champion Randy Orton at No Way Out. Though John Cena won the match against Randy Orton, he got the victory by disqualification, which kept away the WWE title from him.

Randy Orton (2009)

Randy Orton ignited one of the biggest brawls in WWE history by defeating Triple H at the 2009 Royal Rumble. The Viper then went on to challenge Triple H for his WWE title at the main event of WrestleMania 25. However, Triple H bounced back in style and defeated Randy Orton at WrestleMania 25.

Roman Reigns (2015)

Roman Reigns earned himself an opportunity against Brock Lesnar by winning the Royal Rumble in 2015. The Big Dog eliminated Rusev and cleared his way for the main event of WrestleMania 31. However, his WrestleMania fight did not go as per plan and he fell short in front of Brock Lesnar.

Shinsuke Nakamura (2018)

The King of Strong Style shocked everyone by eliminating Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2018. Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble fight and immediately called out AJ Styles for a WrestleMania fight for the WWE title. It was a hard-fought battle between two of the best modern-day wrestlers but Shinsuke Nakamura failed to achieve the victory. It was heartbreaking to see him lose after such a sensational performance.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)