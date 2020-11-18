Nikki Bella Reveals How Her Fiancé Felt About John Cena Congratulating Her

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev had a child together about three months ago and the former WWE star’s ex-fiancé John Cena sent her a text to congratulate her. See how the Dancing with the Stars participant felt about this text.

Chigvintsev on how he felt about John Cena texting Nikki Bella about their baby

Nikki Bella is a former WWE star. Nikki Bella and John Cena dated for six years and were about to get married in 2018. According to Hollywood Life, the two split up when Nikki expressed her desire to start a family and John was sure he didn’t want children. The two announced their separation and told the fans even though it was a difficult decision they would still have the love and respect for each other. Nikki then fell in love with her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chingvintsev. The two got engaged in November almost a year ago. In August 2020 Nikki Bellas son, Matteo was born.

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella both delivered babies in August 2020, just one day apart and Nikki’s ex-John sent them a congratulatory text. Recently during an interview with the Page Six magazine, Nikki revealed how her fiancé Artem felt when her ex-fiancé reached out to her after the birth of their child. Nikki said that Artem didn’t mind it all and their relationship is so secure that being friends with the ex’s doesn’t bother them.

Nikki's sister Brie spoke about John sending a group text to the two when they delivered babies. The twin sisters said that John was a big part of their life and close to their family so it was natural that he would congratulate them on reaching any milestone. He congratulated them on the release of their book as well as the birth of their child.

However, Nikki did clarify that she hasn’t spoken to her ex-fiancé personally in a long time. She also mentioned that it wasn’t a big deal as he didn’t reach out just to her but just put a message on the group text. She also revealed that Artem is so secure in their relationship and so comfortable in his own skin that it didn’t bother him at all and that was one of the reasons she loves him. As for John Cena, he has also moved on. In March 2019 he started dating Shay Shariatzadeh. The two recently tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Tampa Florida.

Image Credits: @thenikkibella Instagram

