John Cena Reached Out To Nikki Bella And Brie Bella After They Gave Birth To Their Kids

The past few months have been bliss for The Bella Twins as they both gave birth to their kids just one day after the other. While Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on July 31, Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child Buddy Dessert Danielson on August 1. Brie and Bryan had their first kid, a daughter, named Birdie Danielson in May 2017.

Also Read l Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's sons' Buddy and Mateo have a special bond within a few months

John Cena reached out to Nikki and Brie Bella

While many congratulated the two couples, some were curious whether the Bella Twins received any message from Nikki’s famous ex-fiancé, John Cena, after the joyous event. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Nikki Bella revealed that the former WWE Champion indeed reached out to the two and congratulated them. "So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet," Nikki Bella added.

Also Read l Nikki Bella opens up about 'awkward moment' with Artem; Read details

Moreover, Nikki Bella claimed that she and John Cena will be “tied forever” as they had a very public relationship and a big chunk of it was recorded on cameras for the ‘Total Divas’ and ‘Total Bellas’ reality show. Nikki Bella added that she wants John Cena to be happy and loves it when the 43-year-old “kicks b*tts” in the movies.

Also Read l Nikki Bella and Brie Bella reveal the names of their newborn sons

Nikki Bella and John Cena parted ways in April 2018, a month before they were set to tie the knot. After that, Nikki Bella started dating her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Artem Chigvintsev and the two soon confessed their love for each other. In January 2020, the pair got engaged and six months later, welcomed Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev into the world.

John Cena, on the other hand, recently made headlines for secretly tying the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzade in Tampa, Florida, on October 12. The pair started dating in early 2019 and were even seen walking the red carpet together. However, the two are yet to make their marriage official.

Also Read l Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev put their wedding on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source: WWE.com