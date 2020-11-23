Undertaker Farewell: John Cena Leads The Tribute List As Stars Celebrate Phenom's Career

At WWE Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker – real name Mark William Calaway – said goodbye to the WWE Universe with a heartfelt speech. The Phenom said that for the past 30 years, he has laid many people to “rest” but now it’s time for him to “let The Undertaker rest in peace”. Though it’s an emotional day for WWE fans, many took to social media to congratulate the WWE legend on his incredible and inspiring career.

Undertaker farewell: WWE legends pay tribute to The Phenom

WWE legends including John Cena, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus and others also paid tribute to the legend on the occasion, with some hailing him as “the GOAT”. While Shane McMahon called The Undertaker a “true friend,” Triple H and Shawn Michaels reminisced the iconic rivalries they had with the legend in the WWE ring. The Rock, on the other hand, claimed that he was in “awe” after watching The Phenom perform live for the first time.

30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut.

Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story 😂

Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/ULlppOQlCa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 22, 2020

We’ve faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I’m excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 22, 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020: John Cena sends a heartfelt message to Calaway

A few hours before The Undertaker farewell, John Cena took to Twitter had shared a heartfelt message for The Phenom. The 16-time WWE Champion thanked Undertaker for all the in-ring moments that the legend has given the fans. The Undertaker played an important role in John Cena’s early career as he bumped up his character and followed that up by feuding with him a few times. Their last face-off took place at WrestleMania 34, where The Dead Man returned and defeated him in less than three minutes.

After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30 — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 22, 2020

Undertaker career: Fans react to Undertaker’s farewell speech

After Mark Calaway announced that he’ll “let The Undertaker rest in peace,” fans from all over the world took to social media to share their emotions. While some criticised WWE for not letting Undertaker retire in front of a filled arena, others thanked the legend and prayed for his future. “He actually took a piece of me with him,” wrote a fan. “Never been so proud and depressed at the same time in my life,” another added. “Real talk. Another chapter of my life closed,” commented a third.

Image Source: WWE.com, John Cena Twitter