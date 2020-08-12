Johny Lever's Kids Jamie And Jesse Lever Takes #iamactivechallenge; Watch Videos Here

Bollywood actor Johny Lever's son Jesse Lever and his sister Jamie Lever recently shared a video in which they are seen dancing together. The duo is taking on #iamactivechallenge in the post. The international challenge has been making the rounds on the internet for a month.

Jamie and Jesse Lever takes 'Active challenge'

Jamie Lever has been quite active on her Instagram handle. She recently uploaded a video with her brother Jesse Lever. In it, they are performing on Active song by Chop Dail x Wusu x MMorgan x HE3B. The brother-sister duo takes on the #iamactivechallenge started by netizens.

Jamie Lever’s video has her and Jesse Lever performing the steps required to complete the challenge. They are also seen giving goofy expression in the one-take video. Jamie mentioned that their second take on the challenge is posted by Jesse on his profile. She even shared a story stating that her brother is non-stop watching the video.

Jamie Lever’s short video received praises from her followers. Many left fire and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some appreciated their expressions while others applauded their performances and steps. A user also commented that Jamie and Jesse are brother-sister goals. Take a look at a few reactions.

Jesse Lever uploaded a video with Jamie Lever in which they are taking a second chance at #iamactivechallenge on the internet. This video is longer than Jamie’s video and has the brother-sister duo doing more steps. They even take a few seconds to showcase their individual dance moves.

Jamie and Jessie follow the steps nicely and make goofy expressions several times. His caption read, “ðŸ•ºðŸ½ðŸ’ƒðŸ¼ #imactivechallenge with Sister Lever @its_jamielever @smokelabofficial

#danceislife #quarintine #lockdown #dance” (sic).

Jesse Lever also received applauds on his dance video with sister Jamie Lever. A user called them “adorable siblings duo” in the comment section. Many left fire and heart-eye emoticons on the video. Check out a few reactions.

Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. She played Champa in the film and was acclaimed for her small comic relief role. She was last seen in multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 4. She played the character of a servant named Giggly in the ancient period in the movie. The reincarnation of her character was played by Johnny Lever.

Johnny Lever's son Jesse Lever will be seen in Laila Manju, written and directed by Prem Soni. The movie also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shashank Vyas, Abhimanyu Tomar, Farida Jalal, Niki Walia, Nehal Chudasama and others. The release date has not been revealed yet.

