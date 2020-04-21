John Abraham Shares Views On Donating For COVID 19; Says 'It's Not Time To Buy Goodwill'

With his patriotic projects, Bollywood actor John Abraham has redefined the action genre. His love for the nation is quite evident as he often tried to highlight the untold stories of Indian warriors, who worked for the betterment of the nation. Recently, John Abraham bagged praises on the internet for reciting a poem penned by Milap Zaveri. Apart from the poem, the actor talked about the donation and the current pandemic situation with a leading news portal.

John Abraham's views on donation

Interestingly, the Dostana actor praised the people who donated to help to combat COVID-19. He said that the people who have announced, have done fantastic jobs. He further said that people like him would not make it public, not even through a subversive way. Moving further, he revealed that someone in the business told him that this (the outbreak of Coronavirus) is the time to buy goodwill. The report quoted him saying that everyone is facing a real-life situation, and it is not time to 'buy' goodwill.

The Batla House actor also appreciated the efforts of the industry peers, who are providing support to fight against the COVID-19. Talking about his quarantine, John said that it has not been a drastic change for him. He always preferred home food and is comfortable at home. On requesting people to stay indoors, he said that if people are expecting things to get back to the way they were, on May 4, they need to wake up and smell the coffee. Adding more to the same, he said that nothing is going to be normal until the end of this year.

In the same media-interaction, the Pagalpanti actor said that the police, army, medical professionals and all others, are the COVID warriors, who are actually risking their lives, especially the medics, ward boys. He also called them real-life superheroes. Acknowledging their efforts he said that situations bring out unlikely heroes, and this pandemic has brought up probably the likeliest ones, that’s the people in the medical profession.

