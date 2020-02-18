Nora Fatehi's New Viral 'Dilbar' Video Takes Social Media By Storm; Watch

Nora Fatehi's dance moves have become utterly popular in Bollywood. As per recent reports, Nora Fatehi is in Paris for an exclusive Bollywood show. The show is going to be held on February 20, 2020. A clip from her rehearsal schedule for the show has taken social media by storm.

In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen showcasing some sizzling dance moves. She can be seen wearing a black bralette which she paired with red track pants. Nora Fatehi and her entire crew can be seen performing to one of her hit numbers, Dilbar. In the video, the actor can be seen sweating it out to perfect her dance steps.

Have a look at Nora Fatehi’s viral dance video here:

What is next in store for Nora Fatehi?

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva in prominent roles. Nora Fatehi amazed her fans with her splendid dance moves in the movie. She will be next seen in the war action movie Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and the plot of the movie revolves around the life of an IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who with his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. Along with Nora Fatehi, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles. The movie is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020, one day before the Independence Day.

