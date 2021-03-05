JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi to tie the knot with Binoy Gandhi, Manish Malhotra shares pics

Veteran filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta is all set to tie the knots with filmmaker Binoy Gandhi on March 7. Just two days before the big day, wedding festivities have begun in full swing in Jaipur. According to various media reports, the wedding will take place at Rambagh Palace grounds in Jaipur where Nidhi’s parents JP Dutta and his wife Bindiya Goswami were married. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and gave a glance at the preparations of the wedding festivities.

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi's wedding festivities begin

Manish shared a picture with the bride-to-be Nidhi along with her mother Bindiya and Siddhi Dutta. While announcing the commencement of the wedding festivities, Manish wrote, “Ivory and Colour... Wedding Weekend begins ..” Apart from this, Manish shared several videos from Jaipur fort where he is currently staying. He also shared a picture with the bride and groom while sharing his excitement about beginning with the wedding ceremonies.

Other than Manish, Nidhi also shared the excitement of starting a new chapter in her life. She took to Instagram and shared a picture from Jaipur while expressing her pre-wedding jitters in the caption. “Amongst these beauties... in the midst of these lawns... I see and hear glimpses of my childhood... of my adolescence... sit and imagine what my parents proposal must have looked like... today I sit waiting to hear wedding bells.... #myhappyplace #myhome #omganeshaynamah #weddingweek #countdownbegins,” she wrote.

The couple got engaged in August last year. Nidhi had shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on Instagram where she looked ethereal in a pink embroidered lehenga while Binoy looked dapper in kurta pajama. She captioned the pictures and wrote, “Forever’ has a nice ring to it.... #engaged @binoygandhi369 #finallyforever my love.” Meanwhile, Nidhi’s mother Bindiya has conceptualized all the ceremonies including the Mehendi, sangeet, and Haldi. Every ceremony has been planned with different themes that have a meaning which is extremely close to the hearts of the Dutta family.

