Malavika Mohanan Feels 'Desi Girl's Vibes' In Manish Malhotra's Signature Sequin Saree

Indian film actor Malavika Mohanan, who predominately works in Malayalam and Tamil films, took to the story session of her Instagram handle and shared the post of designer Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, in the post, Malavika can be seen decked up in Manish Malhotra's "signature sequin saree". While keeping her wavy middle-parted hair open, the actor opted for subtle makeup with bright lip shade. Her saree was teamed with a satin sleeveless blouse.

Malavika drapes Manish Malhotra's signature saree

Manish Malhotra's signature saree

A handful of actors has also donned Manish Malhotra's signature saree design. Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Konkona Sen, are a few to name in the list. Along with the posts dedicated to Malavika, the verified social media page of the celebrity designer also dropped a few of its latest saree design styled on actor Kiara Advani. In the photos, the Kabir Singh actor was seen flaunting a green-colour metallic ensemble.

A peek into Malavika Mohanan's Instagarm

On the other hand, interestingly, the 27-year-old actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. Recently, she also made a big announcement via her Instagram account. In a post, she informed her fans and followers about her upcoming project, Yudhra, opposite Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi. The lead actors also shared an action-packed teaser of the film. Interestingly, the film is expected to release in the summer of 2022.

The teaser presented Siddhant as the angry young man while his co-star Malavika appeared to be a damsel in distress. While the video revealed little, it gave the audience a sense of impending danger and promised to deliver an exciting adventure. Yudhra, which marks Siddhant and Malavika’s first collaboration, will be directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for Sridevi’s last release Mom.

On the professional front, Mohanan was last seen in Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master. Apart from this, she recently wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming Tamil project titled D43 with Dhanush. "Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon!", read an excerpt of Malavika's wrap announcement post.

