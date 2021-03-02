Manish Malhotra Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Tiger Shroff' On B'day; Calls Him 'fabulous'

Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to wish the Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff on his birthday. On the occasion of Tiger Shroff's birthday, Manish posted a throwback picture of Tiger along with his co-stars from the film Student of the Year 2. The celebrity designer chose to post a picture from a glamorous shoot that the three actors featured in. As of March 2, 2021, Tiger Shroff's age is 31 years old.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's photos here:

Manish Malhotra shared pictures from a shoot with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday. Manish Malhotra called Tiger "supremely fabulous" in the caption. He also called Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria "the gorgeous wonder girls".

Tiger Shroff's photos got loads of love from fans. His mother, Aayesha Shroff, commented on the picture with flower emojis. Fans filled up Tiger Shroff's photos' comment section with fire emojis. Some wished him a "Happy Birthday" and others shared heart emojis for him.

In the carousel of posts, Tiger Shroff wore an array of blazers and trousers and showed off his toned abs. In the five pictures, Tiger wore velvet blazers detailed with gold sequin and embellishments. He wore pinstriped trousers in the first picture and a simple navy trouser in the remaining pictures.

His co-actors from SOTY2 wore dazzling beige dresses in the first picture, black embellished gowns in the second, In the third picture, Ananya wore a dazzling gold embellished gown. Tara Sutaria wore a similar pink gown in the fourth picture. The Instagram, post managed to garner more than 36,000 likes in a span of an hour. Manish Malhotra enjoys a fan following of 6 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Tiger Shroff's movie Student Of The Year 2 released in 2019. The movie featured Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria as the two lead actors along with Tiger. The movie's star cast also included Aditya Seal, Samir Soni and Rohit Roy among others. Student of the Year 2 marked the debut of Aditya Seal, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in Bollywood.

