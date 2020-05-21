Jude Law And Wife Phillipa Coan Set To Welcome Their First Baby Together

Sherlock Holmes actor Jude Law and his wife Phillipa Coan are expecting their first child. The actor has five children with his former spouses Sienna Miller and Sadie Frost. He is now expecting his first child with Coan. According to reports, the news first came after the couple tied the knot back in April 2019. In a few photos which featured the couple, who were out for grocery shopping, fans could see that Coan had a baby bump. Read further ahead for more details:

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan's first child together

According to reports, back in January 2020, Jude Law had admitted that he would love to have another child. This posted his marriage with the marrying 32-year-old Coan. He stated that he is looking forward to having a child with her. The reports also stated that Law feels very lucky that he found Coan. He stated that he is fortunate to be with someone, with whom he happier than he has ever been in his life. Reportedly, The Talented Mr. Ripley actor also said that he has an “incredibly stable and healthy” relationship with his wife. His family is wonderful and everyone is happy, including his children. He also said that the younger ones are very joyful and happy.

Law also said that he loves it absolutely and had no second thoughts about bringing another child into this world. Talking about his partner, he said that he is very lucky to be involved with his wife Coan, and stated that he is “madly in love” with her. Fans of the actor are highly eager to see this new child and are blessing the actor and his family through their social media handles.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry



For the unversed, the 47-year-old actor has been married thrice in the past and has five children from his previous marriages. With Sadie Frost, his ex-wife, he has three children named Rafferty, age 23; daughter Iris, age 19; and son Rudy, age 17. With singer Catherine Harding, he has a five-year-old daughter named Ada. With model Samantha Burke, he has a 10-year-old daughter named Sophia.

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends



Jude Law was last seen in the film The Rhythm Section. It is an action drama flick directed by Reed Morano and penned by Mark Burnell, based on his novel by the same name. It featured Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown in the lead roles. It was released on January 31, 2020, by Paramount. The film did not perform well at the Box-Office and was considered a flop. The movie revolves around MI6 and terrorists and Blake Lively, who played the role of Stephanie Patrick in the film.

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.