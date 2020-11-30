Juhi Chawla Drops Favourite Scene From 'Ishq', Celebrates 23 Years Of Its Release

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla recently celebrated 23 years of comedy-drama Ishq on social media. She shared a hilarious scene from the 1997 movie and urged her fans to drop their favourite memory in the comment section. The funny clip features Juhi Chawla alongside Kajol having a fight with Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn, whose rash driving causes a car accident. Here is everything you need to know about Juhi Chawla’s latest post on the video-sharing platform. Check out:

Juhi Chawla celebrates 23 years of Ishq

Juhi Chawla took to Instagram and posted her favourite scene from comedy-drama Ishq through her official handle on November 29, 2020, Sunday. It features the actor falling on a street vendor, who fell on a pile of eggs he was selling following a car accident. Juhi Chawla gets furious at the driver and gets up to stop the vehicle for getting money for the loss the vendor incurs.

While Ajay Devgn plays innocent, Aamir Khan comes into the frame paying 1000 instead of 500 that Juhi Chawla asks for. However, as she asks for the reason for the same, he breaks the other headlight of her car, explaining why. It makes Juhi even more furious, and the scene continues with funny and revengeful actions taking the Ishq plot ahead.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Juhi Chawla wrote, “23 years of Ishq ðŸ˜‡ One of my favourite scenes ðŸ˜‚ðŸ‘Would love to hear from you...your favourite memory?” and tagged the Ishq cast including Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol. She also used the hashtag '23 years of Ishq' in the description. Check out her video below:

Response to Juhi Chawla's video

Within a few hours of sharing the post, Juhi Chawla garnered more than 1, 99, 000 views and over 1123 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers and fellow celebrities of the star shared their response to the clip through the comment section. Moreover, many among them recalled their favourite scenes and expressed how they would like to watch the movie again. Check out some of the comments below:

