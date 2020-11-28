'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Nov 27: Riddhima Thinks She Has Lost The Battle

The recent episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 on November 27th began with Ridhima entering her room. She is shocked to see Kabir in the room, followed by Kabir asking her why she was shocked as after a while the room will belong to him. Ridhima replies to this that they will be married in a few days and only then will he be owning this room, and till then it solely belongs to her and further asks him to leave. Read 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 5: Vansh Tells Riddhima The Truth

'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' written update November 27, 2020

Kabir says that he has got the wedding dress. However, Ridhima conveys that she will never wear the colour red as it is the colour of love and she only loves Vansh. She then shows Kabir the white dress that she is planning to wear for their wedding, as the colour depicts difference and distance.

In the next scene, Kabir gets upset with Aryan and says that he has not decorated the wedding hall properly, pushes him and leaves. This does not sit well with Aryan, and Ishani also asks him what good did he get in life by supporting Kabir, except for hate. Ishani also tells Aryan that Kabir will never love them as much as Vansh did.

Also Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For October 29, 2020: Riddhima Celebrates Her Sargi

Ridhima then calls Vihaan and asks him to come fast as she only has 2 hours left, while Kabir goes to meet the old man. When he goes inside and he sees something, followed by him saying that he will always be ahead of Riddhima. Further, Kabir goes to his Dadi and asks her for a gift, for which he wants Vansh’s turban. Dadi is shocked to hear this and says that she will never let him have it, after which Kabir puts up an emotional facade saying how he doesn’t have anything that belongs to Vansh.

He then asks Dadi to tie the turban for him and leaves, as Ridhima sees him leave. Dadi is upset as she cries and says, she is missing Vansh and needs him. Ridhima approaches Kabir from the back and removes his turban and says that she will not let him have anything that belonged to Vansh. Ridhima then goes to her room and tried to call Vihaan, and gets upset as she thinks she has lost the battle.

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update November 3, 2020: The Day Of Revenge Has Come

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For November 4, 2020: Riddhima Takes Ragini Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.