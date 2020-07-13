Juhi Chawla Explains 'Ayurveda' In Tweet For Bachchans, Claims It 'helps Recover Fast'

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter handle on Sunday to wish speedy recovery for the Bachchan family but instead of Aishwarya/Aaradhya, looks like the word got 'auto-corrected' and it came out to be 'Ayurveda'. While some fans wondered who 'Ayurveda' was, others just blamed 'Auto-correct' for this error. However, the Darr actor has now deleted the said tweet and posted her good wishes for the Bachchan family's health in another tweet.

Juhi has also clarified in her latest tweet that 'Ayurveda' in her last post was not a typo but was intentionally put for the ailing actors. She explained her belief that Ayurveda can help them recover fast which is why she had written the word. Netizens were yet again puzzled by her statement as they asked the actor to help them understand how Ayurveda can be useful in COVID treatment.

Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery 🙏 My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature's Grace , it will help to recover fast . 🙏😇🌿⭐️@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 12, 2020

After Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, two more members of the megastar's family - daughter-in-law Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya - have tested coronavirus positive, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. Aishwarya's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, the minister said in a tweet which was then deleted.

Later, Abhishek confirmed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19 and Jaya Bachchan had tested negative. He informed that he and Big B will remain in the hospital as per instructions of doctors and that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will self-quarantine at home. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have also tested negative for COVID-19. The actor said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise".

Taking to his blog late on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan also thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," the screen icon wrote.

Latest update from Nanavati hospital

"They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy," a hospital insider told PTI. "Their vitals and appetite are fine," the source added.

