Amitabh Bachchan's Co-star Angad Bedi Posts Throwback Pic, Writes 'stay Strong Sir'

Angad Bedi recently posted a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of their movie Pink. He also added a motivational caption which comprised Amitabh's most famous lines and asked the actor to stay strong. Check out the post and the comments on it below.

Actor Angad Bedi recently posted a picture with Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram. The picture is a throwback from the sets of the 2016 movie Pink. In the picture, viewers can see Angad sitting a little below Amitabh Bachchan and embracing him fondly. Both the actors are smiling for the camera and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in his lawyer's outfit. Both the actors are spotted wearing white.

The post is in regard to Amitabh Bachchan and his family contracting the COVID-19 virus. Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Many actors and celebrities from the film industry are wishing for the family's well-being.

Angad posted a very motivational and quirky caption with the post as well. He added a few of Amitabh's famous dialogues from a few different movies and also asked the legendary actor to stay strong. He wrote - Once a tiger always a tiger!!! AUR rishte main to aap... naam hai Shahenshah!!!! Stay strong sir and see you real soon. Waheguru shakti de and tagged Amitabh Bachchan.

Many people responded to Angad's positive post. Most of the comments were from fans who wished for the veteran actor and his family's speedy recovery. One fan wrote - get well soon amit uncle n abhishek and come home soon. we all love u so much. Check out the comments:

Angad & Amitabh's movie Pink

Angad Bedi and Amitabh Bachchan were both seen together in the movie Pink (2016). Angad played the role of Ranveer, a character who had assaulted a woman, and Amitabh played the role of a lawyer of the woman who was assaulted. The movie was very well received and garnered the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Amitabh Bachchan also won the award of Best Actor for the movie at many different award functions.

