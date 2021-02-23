Juhi Chawla Goes On A Safari Trip At The Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve; Watch Video

Juhi Chawla is one of the most prominent actors in the movie industry and enjoys a massive fan following of more than one million on her social media. She recently posted glimpses of her visit to a famous national park Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve. In the video, the actor took her fans on a beautiful tour of Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve. Let’s have a look at Juhi Chawla’s video and see what she shared with her fans.

Juhi Chawla recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video clip in which she first gave a stunning glimpse of Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve while she was in the helicopter. Her video showcased a variety of animals at the Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve and then she shared a small note under the post praising the work of the forest authorities of the reserve.

In the caption, she added how she was on a safari trip to the Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve and stated how their guide Ian from South Africa told them that this reserve was one of the best-preserved National Parks in India. She further stated how from water to fencing, roads to check posts & security were all well-maintained by the Forest Department of Karnataka.

As Juhi Chawla’s travel photos are loved by her fans, they were thrilled yet again after watching this mesmerizing video of her visit to Nagarhole Wildlife reserve. Many of the fans took to her Instagram post and stated how the video was breathtaking and mind-blowing while many others complimented her videography skills. Some of them even thanked the actor for sharing this as they felt that even they could enjoy it from their homes. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Juhi Chawla’s video on Instagram.

More about Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve

Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve, also known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park, is a beautiful national park situated in Mysore, Karnataka, and is famous for being one of India's prime tiger reserves under 'Project Tiger'. Having a lush forest area with mesmerizing sights of valleys and waterfalls, the national park also has an exuberant amount of a variety of flora and fauna. The national park also consists of Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in its adjoining areas and is the largest protected area in Southern India.

Juhi Chawla’s travel photos

Juhi Chawla also shared this lovely photo of herself a while ago when she was still having a ball at the Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve. In the caption, she added how she was at the Evolve Back Lodge beside the Kabini river in Karnataka and added how she was going on a tiger safari.

