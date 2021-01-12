Juhi Chawla 'inhales only dust' during walk at balcony, says 'maybe lockdown wasn't bad'

Juhi Chawla is known to raise her voice for numerous environmental causes, right from plastic pollution, harmful effects of mobile tower radiation and the importance of planting trees. The actor recently expressed her views on the quality of air in Mumbai, with a bit of sarcasm. She was not pleased about 'inhaling dust', and joked that perhaps the lockdown against COVID-19 was 'not that bad after all.'

Juhi Chawla on quality of air in Mumbai

Juhi Chawla asked in a tweet, ‘what has happened’ to the air in Mumbai. The Qayamat se Qayamat Tak star shared that when she tried to walk in her balcony, she felt like she was inhaling ‘dust... only dust.’

When the lockdown to COVID-19 was announced, the difference in the quality of air and other natural phenomena had been a talking point. Juhi highlighted that the lockdown wasn’t ‘so bad after all’, as she remembered the air being so ‘blissfully clear’ at that time.

What has happened to the air in Mumbai ..?? I tried to walk in my balcony... and I felt like I was inhaling dust... only dust 🥺Maybe the lockdown wasn’t so bad after all, I remember the air being so blissfully clear 😇🤩🤩 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) January 12, 2021

Netizens expressed their concern about the situation and called it ‘awful.’

That sounds so bad. Hopefully that will change. — Natascha Leng (@NataschaLeng) January 12, 2021

Oh no, that sounds awful 😔 — Juhi Loops 🌼 (@JuhiLoops) January 12, 2021

Oh no, that sounds terrible! Hope you stay safe indoors as much as you can and take care Juhi ji! 🥺♥️ — juhi gifs (@juhigifs) January 12, 2021

A few days ago, she had shared another post on the poor quality of air and had stressed on the ‘lousy heavy dusty smog’ conditions at that time.

There is no clean air in Mumbai, just a lousy heavy dusty smog!!! pic.twitter.com/a9MM1qWIFT — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) January 10, 2021

Juhi bats for environmental causes

Previously, during the lockdown, the actress had highlighted the excess amount of plastic being used for online delivery of vegetables.

Other than that, she is known to often covey wishes to her celebrity friends by planting some trees in their name on their birthdays.

Even on her birthday, she had urged fans to plant trees, instead of sending her flowers.

"My well-wishers, tomorrow is my birthday; the flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but trees you plant will benefit your children & mine for years. I'm ever so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more," she had tweeted.

On the professional front, Juhi Chawla was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga last year. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, among others.

Her next film is set to Sharmaji Namkeen. The movie will be the last film of her co-star of many movies, Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last year.

