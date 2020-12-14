Juhi Chawla And Family In Haridwar To Perform Last Rites Of Her Uncle, Watch Video

Juhi Chawla recently took to Instagram to share a video documenting her visit to Haridwar. The actor visited the place to conduct the last rites of her uncle Sudhir. Juhi also penned a heartfelt note on the post. Several fans poured in their condolences and best wishes for the actor. See the post below.

Juhi penned a sweet note that read, "Haridwar for the last rites of our Sudhir Mamaji, though the occasion was sombre, the whole day was so peaceful and pleasant." Speaking about her trip, Juhi wrote that they visited the Ashram of Guru Ma Shree Anandmayee. She also penned how beautiful the river Ganga looked and asked fans to look at the colour of the river. The video contained snippets of their trip. From the solemn last rite to the visitation of the temple. It also featured a couple of selfies of Miss India 1984. Take a look at Juhi Chawla's Instagram post below.

Juhi Chawla in Haridwar for her uncle's last rites

Fans were quick to comment on the post. They poured in their condolences for Juhi Chawla's family. One of the fans commented, "Condolences to you and your loved ones." "My beautiful soul you have been through so much still you shine brightly god rest his soul, our deepest condolences." While the others appreciated the video and wrote, "The clip is really beautiful", "So beautiful and peaceful", "Namaste for guruji". Take a look at some of the fans' reactions and comments:

Also Read: Did You Know Juhi Chawla Rejected Films Like 'Raja Hindustani' & 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'?

Fans' reactions and comments

Also Read: Juhi Chawla Has A Rib-tickling Take On How Mumbaikars Await For Winter To Hit The City

Juhi has been making headlines after she posted a tweet about her missing earring. The actor took to Twitter to ask for help in finding the diamond earring that she misplaced at the Mumbai International Airport. Her tweet read, "This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell." The actor asked her fans to report it to the police if found. She also stated that whoever finds it, will be rewarded. Take a look at the tweet below.

Also Read: Juhi Chawla Celebrates Her Film 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate'; Asks Fans To Caption A Scene

Also Read: Juhi Chawla Drops Favourite Scene From 'Ishq', Celebrates 23 Years Of Its Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.