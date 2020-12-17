Juhi Parmar Thanks Family And Fans For Her Birthday Celebrations; Check Out Post

Actor Juhi Parmar who is famous for her role as Kumkum in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan celebrated her 40th birthday on December 14, 2020. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of her celebration with friends and family. Juhi thanked her fans and also apologised to the people with whom she couldn't click pictures.

Also Read: On Juhi Parmar's Birthday, Here Are Some Rare And Unseen Pictures From The Actor's Past

Juhi Parmar's birthday celebration

While Juhi was busy celebrating her grand birthday celebration, she did not miss out to thank her fans. She took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her celebration.

She captioned the post as, "Grateful for the memories which are always going to stay with me! This birthday was indeed extra special and its all because I am blessed with family and friends who went out of there way to truly make me feel loved! Blessings come in all forms of disguises, mine come in the form of love from my people! Thank you Hina for planning this small gathering, Sammy and Mom and Dad for a day full of surprises, my family of Hamari Wali Good News for all the on set celebrations and my friends who truly celebrated my birthday with me in my style! P.S. soooorrrrryyyy to those with whom I missed clicking pics.. this not seen here.. but I love you guys!" Have a look at the post.

Also Read: Kalidas Jayaram's birthday: Award-winning performances by the actor you should not miss

Juhi Parmar's family arranged a party at her house whereas the crew members decorated her make-up room. She celebrated the day with her family, co-stars and crew members. She recorded the whole day and uploaded it on YouTube as a vlog. In the video, she can be seen thanking her crew members and celebrating on the set of Hamari Wali Good News.

Later on, she gave a glimpse of the decoration in her house which included helium balloons, bouquets and a big chocolate cake. She thanked and gave credits to her sister, Hina for everything. Watch the video here :

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla says 'God Bless' to a fan who celebrates his 40th birthday at an orphanage

Juhi Parmar's career

Juhi Parmar started her career in 1998 in Woh that aired on Zee TV. She came into light with Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and became a household name. She won the award for Best Actress for the same at Indian Telly Awards (2005). She even participated in the fifth season of Bigg Boss and emerged as a winner. Currently, she is playing the role of Renuka Tiwari in Hamari Wali Good News.

Also Read: Juhi Parmar opens up about female characters depicted in television

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.