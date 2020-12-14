Juhi Chawla Loses Her Beloved Diamond Earring; Requests Netizens To Help Her Find It

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla was recently travelling via Mumbai airport and she lost a diamond earring on her way to the flight and took to her Instagram account to seek help. She asked netizens to 'please help' as she describes her earring. She also shared a picture of the other earring with her tweet.

Juhi Chawla's Twitter request to netizens as she loses a diamond earring

Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter handle on Sunday night to seek help on the internet. She wrote that on Sunday morning she was walking towards gate 8 at the Mumbai Internation Airport T2. She added that she was in the Pranaam buggy and was on her way to check-in at the emirates counter and get her security check and immigration done. On her way, Juhi Chawla's diamond earring slipped off and fell down somewhere. She mentioned that since she was unable to find it, she requested the netizens to help her find it.

The actor wrote that if anyone finds it at the airport they should inform the police. Juhi added that she would be thrilled to reward whoever found her earring. She shared the photo of the matching piece as a reference to find the diamond earring. She also mentioned that she had been wearing the earrings every day for almost 15 years now and thus pleaded them to help her find it. She tagged the official accounts of Mumbai Airport and the Pranaam guest services at the airport.

Many Twitter users have trolled the actor for using Twitter as a lost and found counter. However, some have genuinely retweeted Juhi Chawla's Twitter request to help her find it. Take a look at some of the comments on her post:

Help her please https://t.co/NH4vmU55wy — vijay kumar kajla (@vijaykumarkajla) December 13, 2020

some very nasty comments being made around here. It’s really disgraceful and ignorant to not consider the sentimental value that an object might hold. so stop spreading negativity like it’s your birthright and if you don’t have anything nice to say then SHUT UP. https://t.co/GgoYMITNH6 — y. 🥀 (@juhisquad) December 13, 2020

On the work front

Juhi Chawla was last seen in the 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film starred Sonam Kapoor, Anil and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. She also made a special appearance in Shahrukh Khan's Zero featuring Anushka Sharma. She will next be seen in the film Sharmaji Namkeen featuring Rishi Kapoor. This was the last film late actor Rishi Kapoor shot for.

