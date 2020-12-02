Juhi Chawla Has A Rib-tickling Take On How Mumbaikars Await For Winter To Hit The City

As the world enters the last month of 2020, Mumbaikars are still waiting for the chilly season of winter to hit the city this year around. Now, actor Juhi Chawla has shared her hilarious take on the same by sharing a throwback photograph from one of her films. In the latest Instagram post shared by the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor, she expressed the citizens of Mumbai's plight as they still await winter in the 'City of Dreams'.

Juhi Chawla has a rib-tickling take on winter in Mumbai this year

While the majority parts of India are experiencing the season of winter, the temperature in Mumbai has barely gotten cold in comparison to other parts of the country as of yet. Thus, actor Juhi Chawla poked fun at Mumbaikars who are awaiting winter in the city by giving it a filmy twist. The 53-year-old shared an old picture of herself from one of her Bollywood films to express Mumbaikars' feeling as they wait to experience the winter cold.

In the picture shared by her from back in the days, Juhi is seen posing for the camera with a frazzled face in a white dress paired with a statement pearl neckpiece and earrings rounded off with a messy hairdo. Posting her throwback photograph on Instagram, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor jokingly wrote, "Citizens of Mumbai, awaiting winter like... (sic)".

Check out Juhi Chawla's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla's superhit film Ishq recently completed 23 successful years from its release on November 28, 2020. The rom-com had released on the silver screens back in 1997 and its cast was headlined by Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol alongside Juhi. Thus, to rejoice on this special occasion of the blockbuster film's 23rd anniversary, Juhi shared her favourite memory from the film by sharing a clip of one of the scenes from the Indra Kumar directorial with fans on Instagram. Asking fans to share their favourite memory from Ishq, she wrote, "23 years of Ishq One of my favourite scenes. Would love to hear from you... your favourite memory? (sic)".

Take a look:

