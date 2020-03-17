Juhi Chawla Reveals She Was 'self-conscious' During The Shoot Of A Song From 'Lootere'

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla is known for her charming smile and acting finesse. In a recent interview, she reminisced the time when she was rejoicing on the beach in an oversized shirt. Chawla donned a crisp white shirt in a song from Lootere, Main Teri Rani Tu Raja Mera. This tuneful song was loved and hummed by everyone right after it came out.

However, in a casual conversation during the interview, Juhi Chawla revealed that she hesitated on wearing just a shirt while shooting this song. She said that it was difficult for her at that time. Chawla sensed a drastic change in her look and feel, besides everything else.

Juhi Chawla's experience in Main Teri Rani Tu Raja Mera

Juhi Chawla said that she was quite self-conscious. She could not imagine herself in a shirt on the beach. However, she has to look ‘aesthetic’ for the song and not ‘tasteless’. But she got to know that ace choreographer Saroj Khan was choreographing Main Teri Rani Tu Raja Mera and took a sigh of relief.

Therefore, Juhi Chawla became more comfortable as Khan had worked with legendary actors including Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. So, the song’s shooting went smoothly. Moreover, Chawla revealed that the video looked ‘quite nice’.

Main Teri Rani Tu Raja Mera also featured Sunny Deol alongside Juhi Chawla. He could be seen spying on her as she spent a gala time on the beach. Singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan lent their voice to this song.

Juhi Chawla's professional front

On the work front, Juhi Chawla last appeared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She played the role of a caterer. This romantic comedy flick also featured Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in prominent roles. It emerged out to be successful at the box office. According to reports, Juhi Chawla will be next seen in Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen. She will star opposite Rishi Kapoor in this film.

