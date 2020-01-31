Salman Khan Once Proposed To Juhi Chawla For Marriage, Watch Video

Salman Khan is one of the few Bollywood stars who has been creating headlines for their unmarried status for a long time. While Salman Khan has been linked up with several Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif and Zareen Khan in the past, an old viral video is currently storming the internet, in which the actor is seen confessing his love for Juhi Chawla. Here are the details.

Salman Khan once proposed to Juhi Chawla

With billions of people using social media every day, several things go viral on the internet for good reasons. From heartwarming stories of people helping each other to several funny memes, Bollywood fans enjoy a wide range of content on the internet. Recently, a video of Salman Khan surfaced online, in which the actor reveals that he had once proposed to Juhi Chawla.

In conversation with a leading daily in the 90s, Salman Khan spoke about his films and his relationship with Juhi Chawla. The actor spoke about his 1992 tour with Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Divya Bharti and many Bollywood singers. The actor revealed that Aamir Khan stole the show, as the actor performed a bit from his 1991 hit movie, Andaaz Apna Apna.

Speaking about Juhi Chawla, who was also a part of the tour, Salman Khan called her a very sweet and adorable girl. To fans' surprise, the actor added that he asked Juhi Chawla's father if he could marry his daughter. However, Juhi Chawla's father denied stating that Salman Khan “did not fit the bill”. Take a look at the video:

What's next for Salman Khan?

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2, Salman Khan also has Radhe in his pocket. Starring Disha Patani, Sapna Pabbi, and Salman Khan in the leading roles, Radhe is helmed by Prabhudeva. The film will go on floors in December 2020.

(Promo Image: Salman Khan & Juhi Chawla Instagram, Screengrab from YouTube)

