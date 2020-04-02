Juhi Chawla Shares Pictures Of Peacocks Roaming On Streets Of Mumbai

The current coronavirus outbreak has led many filmmakers to put a hold on their shooting. Everyone including prominent actors have now put a stall on their work and have been quarantining inside their homes. Actor Juhi Chawla, who recently came back to the country, is also doing the same with her family. However, she recently shared a picture of peacocks roaming on the streets of Mumbai amid the lockdown.

ALSO READ | Juhi Chawla Opens Up About Her Experience In London With Indian High Commission

Juhi Chawla shares pictures of peacocks on Mumbai streets

Juhi Chawla is currently quarantining herself in her Mumbai house with her family. She has been sharing various posts on social media to keep her fans updated. She recently shared a post of pictures that saw beautiful peacocks out on the streets of Mumbai.

According to Juhi Chawla’s post, these peacocks were spotted at Khareghat Colony in Babulnath. In the pictures, the peacocks are seen freely roaming the empty streets as people are currently inside their homes due to the lockdown. The birds are seen sitting on people’s porches and enjoying a gala time.

ALSO READ | Kajol, Madhuri Dixit & Juhi Chawla Treats Fans With Throwback Pics Amid Lockdown

Check out Juhi Chawla’s post here:

Khareghat Colony , Babulnath ... 🍀🍀🍀💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/GKkOXAXvOO — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Juhi Chawla Asserts One Look At 'positive Side Of Shutdown', Tweet Receives Mixed Response

Juhi Chawla recently shared her ordeal during her vacation in Europe earlier last month when the coronavirus had just broken out. She spoke of how she had to cut short her vacation to return home before international flights were shut down. The actor added that she approached the High Commission of India in London for help. She added that the government officials assured her that she would be travelling safely.

However, this is not the first time that the world had to witness such an event. A few weeks earlier, videos surfaced on the internet that dolphins were spotted swimming near Marine Drive. Wild Boars and Sika Deers have been found roaming freely in Barcelona and Japan respectively as everyone is inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several gangs of wild turkeys have been seen strutting the streets of Oakland in California as well.

ALSO READ | Juhi Chawla And Sushmita Sen's THIS Video Will Take You On A Trip Down Memory Lane

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.