Juhi Chawla Takes To Her 'new Work' Amid Lockdown, Proudly Shows Off Her Skills; See Pics

Bollywood actors have been keeping their fans and followers on social media entertained with their updates about their daily activities amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. While actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor among others have been cooking, cleaning, learning to play the keyboard, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla has taken to gardening while staying indoors amid the self-quarantine.

She posted a few pictures of herself posing with the shrubs in her garden and captioned the post by naming the things she has planted.

Ye dekho ..!!! Mera naya kaam ... preparing beds for methi, kothmir and planted tomatoes ..!! 😁🍀💕... abhi dekhte hain kya hota hai 😅😛 pic.twitter.com/Y3EvMts5Q4 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 12, 2020

Juhi Chawla is currently quarantining herself in her Mumbai house with her family. She has been sharing various posts on social media to keep her fans updated. She recently shared a post of pictures that saw beautiful peacocks out on the streets of Mumbai.

According to Juhi Chawla’s post, these peacocks were spotted at Khareghat Colony in Babulnath. In the pictures, the peacocks are seen freely roaming the empty streets as people are currently inside their homes due to the lockdown. The birds are seen sitting on people’s porches and having a gala time.

Khareghat Colony , Babulnath ... 🍀🍀🍀💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/GKkOXAXvOO — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 1, 2020

Juhi also took to Twitter as she shared a video where dolphins can be seen swimming on the shores in Mumbai. The actor also went on to add a little something as she found some positivity in tough times and opined how light and fresh the air felt, that the shutdown of cities didn't appear quite as bad.

The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it 😃... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/t94vhFyPRy — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2020

