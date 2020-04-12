The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Juhi Chawla Takes To Her 'new Work' Amid Lockdown, Proudly Shows Off Her Skills; See Pics

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter account and posted a few pictures of herself posing with the shrubs she has planted in her garden amid lockdown

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Juhi

Bollywood actors have been keeping their fans and followers on social media entertained with their updates about their daily activities amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. While actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan,  Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor among others have been cooking, cleaning, learning to play the keyboard, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla has taken to gardening while staying indoors amid the self-quarantine.

She posted a few pictures of herself posing with the shrubs in her garden and captioned the post by naming the things she has planted.

Have a look:

Read | Juhi Chawla opens up about her experience in London with Indian High Commission

Juhi Chawla is currently quarantining herself in her Mumbai house with her family. She has been sharing various posts on social media to keep her fans updated. She recently shared a post of pictures that saw beautiful peacocks out on the streets of Mumbai.

According to Juhi Chawla’s post, these peacocks were spotted at Khareghat Colony in Babulnath. In the pictures, the peacocks are seen freely roaming the empty streets as people are currently inside their homes due to the lockdown. The birds are seen sitting on people’s porches and  having  a gala time.

Have a look:

Read | Juhi Chawla asserts one look at 'positive side of shutdown', tweet receives mixed response

Juhi also took to Twitter as she shared a video where dolphins can be seen swimming on the shores in Mumbai. The actor also went on to add a little something as she found some positivity in tough times and opined how light and fresh the air felt, that the shutdown of cities didn't appear quite as bad. 

Read | Juhi Chawla shares pictures of peacocks roaming on streets of Mumbai

Read | Juhi Chawla reveals she was 'self-conscious' during the shoot of a song from 'Lootere'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nagaland
FIRST COVID-19 CASE IN NAGALAND
Maharashtra
MAHARASHTRA GOVT CANCELS EXAMS
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI WARNS OF TAKEOVER
Punjab
PUNJAB CM ON ASI'S SURGERY
Jharkhand
RANCHI LOCALS DEFY LOCKDOWN
UK Pm
UK PM DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL