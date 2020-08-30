Raveena Tandon Opted Out Of The Film 'Darr' Due To This Reason; Read To Know More

Yash Chopra’s romantic thriller Darr, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Juhi Chawla, released on December 24 in the year 1993. Written and directed by the late Yash Chopra, the film brought a lot of success to artists associated with the film. But many fans are unaware of the fact that the film was first offered to Raveena Tandon. Keep reading to know why the actor opted out of the project.

Raveena Tandon trivia: When the actor turned down 'Darr'

Yash Chopra’s first choice for playing the role of Kiran was not Juhi Chawla. After undergoing changes at the pre-production stage, the role was offered to Raveena Tandon. The actor-director duo had previously worked together in a 1993 multi-starrer, Parampara. Soon after, the actor turned down the role.

According to a report by Film Companion, Raveen Tandon turned down the offer due to costume requirements. The role would have had her wearing swimwear and the actor was not comfortable exposing on the big screen. Thus, the role of Kiran was then offered to Juhi Chawla.

About the film Darr

Darr is a Bollywood film about a crazy stalker named Rahul and his obsession with a girl named Kiran, who is also his classmate. Even though Kiran is in love with someone else, a navy officer whom she eventually marries, Rahul's obsession with her does not stop. The film was later remade in Kannada as Preethse and in Tamil as Chinna. Darr has also won several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film also received ten nominations at the 39th Filmfare Awards.

Raveen Tandon's movies - Upcoming projects

On the work front, Raveena was last seen judging the reality TV show Sabse Bada Kalakar alongside actors Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi. The show was a fun-filled reality show for kids which aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Apart from this, Raveena will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s much-awaited movie K.G.F: Chapter 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles. The film is slated to release on October 23, 2020.

