Juhi Chawla's Old Video At National Costume Round Miss Universe 1984 Receives Love; Watch

Back in the date, Juhi Chawla participated in the National Costume round at the Miss Universe competition of 1984. A video from the same surfaced on the internet. As seen in the clip, Juhi is dressed up in a heavy lehenga, with intricate embroidery all over it. Juhi also wore a nose ring and was adorned with heavy accessories. As the throwback video starts, Juhi introduces herself and says, "Namaste, I am Juhi Chawla, Bombay, India."

Juhi Chawla's throwback video

The video garnered much attention on the internet as fans flocked to comment on it. An amused fan went on to call her "gorgeous", whereas many simply dropped hearts on the post. Interestingly, a bunch of fans also expressed that Juhi, in the video, looks like Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, even though the actor has been away from the celluloid, her social media posts garner a lot of attention. In April, Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Arjun Bijlani, Shaheer Sheikh, Shakti Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh and Rohit Roy, among many others television and film stars, came together to salute frontline workers amid Coronavirus crisis with a song, Hum Ek Hai. The album is a tribute to doctors, nurses, cops, sanitation workers and others who are at the forefront, fighting against the pandemic. Hum Ek Hai is voiced and composed by Bishwajit Ghosh. Sharing the song, Juhi Chawla wrote, "Hum Ek Hai, an initiative to spread unity and peace in a time of a global pandemic."

Juhi Chawla's movies

Juhi Chawla kick-started her career in 1986 with her appearance in the film, Sultanat. However, she rose to fame after her role in the romantic-drama Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was well-received. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of a slew of movies in her illustrative career. Some of her hits include Darr, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Deewana Mastana, Yes Boss, Ishq among others.

Her song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon, from Yes Boss, hit the bullseye. Sung by Udit Narayan, Juhi Chawla's other number titled Jaadu Teri Nazar remains evergreen. The actor's peppy tracks still remain fresh in the hearts of fans.

