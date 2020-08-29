Juhi Chawla Looks Radiant In Her Throwback Picture For 'Flashback Friday', See Post

Actor Juhi Chawla recently uploaded a throwback picture for the 'Flashback Friday' segment on Instagram. The actor looked very graceful and was seen holding an award in her hand. Many fans and admirers of the actor mentioned she looked radiant in the post. Take a look at Juhi Chawla's Instagram post -

Also Read | Raveena Tandon starrer 'Shool' was first offered to Juhi Chawla; Read trivia here

Juhi Chawla's Instagram post

Also Read | Juhi Chawla says 'honoured' to be a part of 'soulful rendition' of National Anthem | Watch

In the post uploaded by Juhi Chawla, fans can see the actor sporting a sparkly yellow dress. Juhi is wearing very light make-up and has her hair all fluffed up. She is also seen wearing very light jewellery that goes well along with her dress. Juhi Chawla is also seen holding an award in her hand and is looking straight into the camera with her mouth slightly open. She is also seen wearing a statement bindi to go with her traditional look.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla shares a hilarious meme about matchmaking; See post here

Juhi Chawla also likes writing fun captions with her post. In this post, the actor mentioned that the pic was for Flashback Friday. She wrote - 'They said Fridays are for Flashbacks' (sic).

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's most memorable movies with Juhi Chawla; see full list

Many fans responded to the post. Most fans felt that the actor looked very beautiful. Take a look at the comments fans left on the post:

Pic Credit: Juhi Chawla's Instagram

The Three Musketeers

Juhi Chawla also uploaded another post today on Instagram. She could be seen with two of her friends, sporting a face mask and smiling. The actor captioned the post - 'Three Musketeers Shabnam, myself and Vinita (here the bandit queen) Out with my friends for a walk at Marine Drive, our first meeting and outing in 5 months ..!!!! great fun ..!!!' (sic). Many fans have left positive comments on the post. Take a look:

As evident, Juhi Chawla is very active on Instagram and keeps uploading fun posts for her fans and followers. In an earlier post, the actor could be spotted in a black and white dress and looked very beautiful, as mentioned by fans. She was also seen wearing heavy jewellery and had her hair tied up in a fish braid. Take a look at her post on the occasion of Eid:

Promo Pic Credit - Juhi Chawla's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.