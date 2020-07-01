'Don't know whether to laugh or cry': Juhi Chawla on 'mess' after ordering vegetables home

The celebrities of the film industry are known to express themselves on various environmental causes. One of the major ones in recent months have been about the effects of single-use plastic and plastic was enough to make Juhi Chawla unhappy recently.

READ: Madhuri Dixit To Juhi Chawla: Anil Kapoor's Recent Collaboration With 90's Leading Ladies

The COVID-19 pandemic has perhaps led to more people ordering their groceries online, and it seems Juhi Chawla too did so for the first time. However, the actress was surprised to see vegetables being home-delivered ‘drowned in plastic.’ The Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak star took a dig at the ‘educated’ people, for creating the ‘biggest mess on the planet’. Sharing the snap of her order, she quipped that she didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, along with related emojis.

Here’s the post

And this is how my veggies come home delivered ... drowned in plastic ..!!!!!... The ' Educated ' people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don't know whether to laugh or cry ..!! ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/t7W7s5qiz5 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 1, 2020

Juhi Chawla is known to be one of the environmentally conscious celebrities. One of her famous gestures is to wish her celebrity friends, by pledging a certain of trees to be planted in their names. Juhi had also highlighted the harmful effects of mobile tower radiations in the past.

READ: Unseen Video Of The Day: When Juhi Chawla Graced The Miss Universe 1984 Stage

Earlier in the day, the actor had also reacted to a report about microplastics contaminating fruits and vegetables. The actor joked that we were on our way to ‘poison our children.’

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Juhi will be seen in Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen. The makers have confirmed they will release the film, despite some portions of the veteran actor being incomplete due to his death.

READ: Juhi Chawla Urges People To Stay Home, Says 'be Mindful Before You Step Out'

READ: Bhumi Pednekar, Juhi Chawla, & Other Stars Who Showcased Love For Gardening Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.