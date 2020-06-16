Unseen Video Of The Day: When Juhi Chawla Graced The Miss Universe 1984 Stage

Currently, a throwback video of Juhi Chawla has been making rounds on the internet. In this video, Juhi Chawla is seen representing India at Miss Universe 1984. There are also shots of her speech when she won the Best Traditional Costume award.

In the video, Juhi Chawla can be seen standing with the sash of India. The actor is seen dressed in a blue midi. In one of the shots of the video, Juhi Chawla is seen giving a speech in her traditional Indian costume as she bagged the title for Best National Costume. There is also a picture collage at the end where Juhi Chawla is seen in her Miss India Beauty 1984 crown. There is another picture where she can be seen crowned by Rekha. Fans in huge numbers have been commenting on the picture as they showered praises on the Bollywood diva for her ravishing beauty.

Juhi Chawla helps landless farmers amid COVID-19 crisis

During the nationwide lockdown, Juhi Chawla extended help for landless farmers by opening her Wada farmhouse for them. Speaking to a news portal, Juhi Chawla mentioned that it was her decision to give her land to the landless farmers. According to the actor, the farmers will be able to farm on the land and possibly grow rice, especially in this season. Juhi further added that they will be letting the farmers keep a portion of the rice for themselves as well. Juhi Chawla mentioned that she realises that this is not a new practice and said that this feels like going back in the past to times when farming was a huge thing and done in such a manner.

Juhi Chawla later added that the farmers are the best people for the job. The actor said this as according to her, farmers know the soil of the land, along with several other aspects like wind and air. Juhi mentioned that the farmers have a far greater knowledge about these things than city-based people would ever know by reading their textbooks. Further on, Juhi Chawla has instructed the farmers to be cautious of things and adhere to the rules of organic farming. She has also informed the farmers to not let chemicals become a part of the farming process.

