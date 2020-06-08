Juhi Chawla Urges People To Stay Home, Says 'be Mindful Before You Step Out'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are urging fans to stay at home in order to curb the spread of the deadly disease. Recently, actress Juhi Chawla shared a post on social while asking fans to think twice before stepping out of the house. Though the country has been witnessing several changes over the past few days, the actress described that following the footsteps of people who are doing wrong will also be considered wrong.

Juhi Chawla urges fans to stay indoors

The actress shared the post on her Twitter handle where she shared an inspirational post asking people to stay inside their house. Taking a jibe at all those people who are leaving their house amid the lockdown, the actress asked people to be mindful. She added, if people are doing the wrong thing and find many doing that same thing then that is wrong.

What is right is right, even if no one is doing it..

What is wrong is wrong , even if everyone is doing it!



Be mindful before you step out! 🙏#StaySafe 👍 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 8, 2020



At last, she requested her fans to stay inside the house and think twice before leaving without any work which could result in an increase in numbers. Several fans of the actress praised her post and wrote that how people are stepping out of their house which could result in the spreading of the pandemic further. One of the users echoed similar sentiments like Juhi and thanked her for the post. He wrote that the actress is the first person to talk logic and aware the people coming out of there homes amid a rise in cases. Another user wrote that people do not care much unless and until someone close to them falls prey to the disease. A third user chimed in and appreciated the actress’s words and wrote that people should only step out when very necessary, else they need to stay home which is the safest way to protect their family.

The first person to talk logic and aware the idiotic people coming out of there homes amid rise in cases. Thank you. — Utkarsh Visen (@nationfirst96) June 8, 2020

You r right madam — Virender Singh (@Viren16752878) June 8, 2020

No one cares till it is his own who suffers — Atul Sharma (@Atulsharmalnt) June 8, 2020



Juhi Chawla is among the few celebrities who have come forward to support those who have been severally hit due to the lockdown. The actor has invited landless farmers into her Wada farmhouse and thus provided them with shelter. According to a news portal, Juhi Chawla’s Wada farmhouse was originally used for organic farming; however, now it will serve as a shelter to the farmers amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

(Image credit: Juhi Chawla/ Instagram)

