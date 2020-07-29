Juhi Chawla Celebrates Son's Birthday By Planting 1000 Trees, Urges Fan To Do The Same

Juhi Chawla recently celebrated her son Arjun’s birthday in a unique way. Juhi has been for a long time now advocating the need to safeguard the environment and has been a part of several initiatives . Read more to know how Juhi Chawla celebrated her son Arjun’s birthday.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Urges People To Stay Home, Says 'be Mindful Before You Step Out'

Also Read | Unseen Video Of The Day: When Juhi Chawla Graced The Miss Universe 1984 Stage

Juhi plants 1000 as her son's birthday celebration

Juhi Chawla revealed that she planted 1000 trees for her son's birthday as a part of the Cauvery Calling project by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. She also shared a post about it on her Instagram handle. She spoke to a news house and said that the lockdown in the Covid-19 crisis has been a godsend. Juhi feels that the city has become cleaner and become more beautiful due to it.

She further added that because the lockdown has been lifted, traffic is increasing and she can feel the fumes coming back in. When people feel those changes, they realise what they are doing, and she thinks that they are not thinking far enough into the future. She urged the fans to take such steps for the environment not for anybody else, but for their own children. That’s why on Arjun’s birthday, Juhi did this. She mentioned that she anyway helps in collecting tress and Cauvery Calling.

Also Read | 'Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry': Juhi Chawla On 'mess' After Ordering Vegetables Home

Juhi said that this is not the first time she has planted trees as a birthday celebration. Juhi Chawla says that she often plants trees rather than opting for over the top gifts and flowers. She says that instead of sending flowers which would die in three-four days, she plants 100 trees for whoever Juhi wants to wish. She also mentioned that it is important to talk about it as when they tweet it, someone somewhere gets inspired and does the same.

More about Juhi Chawla

On the professional end, Juhi was last seen in the 2018 drama film, Zero. The film was released on December 21, 2020, and it was produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. Aanand L. Rai was brought in as the film’s director and he managed to bring in some of the most popular stars of the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. The film received mixed reviews but the actors were appreciated for their actions in the movie. The film also managed to get seven nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards Best Supporting Actress for Kaif.

Also Read | 'Dear Amitji, Abhishek, Ayurveda...': Juhi Chawla's Recovery Wish Gets 'auto-corrected'

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Explains 'Ayurveda' In Tweet For Bachchans, Claims It 'helps Recover Fast'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.