Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 1; Movie Successfully Attracts Audience

Jumanji: The Next Level starring Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan released yesterday. The movie has received great reviews and an even better footfall. The film has managed to attract a lot of attention from the audience. The third edition of the Jumanji franchise is doing exceptionally well in India as well as internationally. Check out the Box Office Collections for the Day one of Jumanji: The Next Level.

Box office collection

Jumanji: The Next Level released in India yesterday. According to the paid previews of yesterday, the movie has earned a whopping total of around 1.30 crores. The movie has allegedly impressed the audience greatly. The audience had great expectations from the Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black trio. The well-known franchise has reportedly earned around 5.15-5.65 crores on its first day. In the US, however, the predictions of the weekend collection of the movie are around $45 million.

.@BoxOfficeMojo forecasts #Jumanji: The Next Level will debut at No. 1 with $45M at the weekend box office. Do you think the sequel will rise to box office expectations? Cast your vote below! — IMDbPro (@imdbpro) December 13, 2019

Reviews

Jumanji: The Next Level received some great reviews from the netizens. Many stated that the film is the entertainer of the year, while many added that the movie is a laughing riot. Twitteratis said that the film isn’t quite as great as the previous movie. However, they also added that the movie is another fun adventure that’s packed with a lot of action, laughs, and one of the best great chemistry from its ensemble cast.

About the Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level is quite different from the first two movies. In this movie, the gang returns to rescue one of their own from the dangerous game. The gang is back, but this time, they have to brave contradictory struggles from deserts to snowy mountains. The movie- Jumanji: The Next Level is directed and written by Jake Kasdan.

